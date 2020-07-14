Share
avant-match
LIVE
Reading - Middlesbrough
Championship - 14 July 2020
Championship – Follow the Football match between Reading and Middlesbrough live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 14 July 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mark Bowen or Neil Warnock? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Reading and Middlesbrough? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Reading vs Middlesbrough. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
Remove
No comments for this event.