LIVE

Sheffield Wednesday - Charlton Athletic

Championship - 26 February 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 26 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Garry Monk or Lee Bowyer? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sheffield Wednesday vs Charlton Athletic. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

