LIVE

Sheffield Wednesday - Queens Park Rangers

Championship - 31 August 2019

Championship – Follow the Football match between Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 31 August 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Steve Bruce or Mark Warburton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Sheffield Wednesday and Queens Park Rangers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Sheffield Wednesday vs Queens Park Rangers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

