LIVE

Stoke City - Swansea City

Championship - 25 January 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Stoke City and Swansea City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 25 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Michael O'Neill or Steve Cooper? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Stoke City and Swansea City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Stoke City vs Swansea City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

