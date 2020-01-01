LIVE

West Bromwich Albion - Leeds United

Championship - 1 January 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:15 on 1 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Slaven Bilic or Marcelo Bielsa? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

