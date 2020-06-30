LIVE

Wigan Athletic - Stoke City

Championship - 30 June 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Wigan Athletic and Stoke City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 30 June 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Wigan Athletic and Stoke City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Wigan Athletic vs Stoke City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

