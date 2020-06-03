Football
Championship

Nine positive coronavirus tests at Championship clubs

Football - generic (Reuters)

Image credit: Reuters

ByCarrie Dunn
2 hours ago | Updated a minute ago
@carriesparkle

The latest round of coronavirus testing in the Championship has revealed nine positive results from six clubs.

1,096 tests were carried out over the 24 clubs.

"Those players or Club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities," said the League in a statement.

After 126 tests at four League Two clubs, there were no positive results.

