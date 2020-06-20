‘Our colour is not a crime’ – Rhian Brewster sends strong message after rapid brace for Swansea

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Swansea City at The Riverside Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scored a quick-fire double for Swansea City against Middlesbrough in a 3-0 win on Saturday before unveiling a strong anti-racism message on a shirt.

Brewster got Swansea off to the perfect start on their return to action after the coronavirus suspension when he turned in Andre Ayew’s cross after 18 minutes.

Three minutes later he was on hand again to expertly volley home a cross from Aldo Kalulu. An Ayew penalty ten minutes before the break sealed a dominant win for Steve Cooper’s team and they move up seventh, level with Preston North End who are the team in the final play-off position.

After his first goal Brewster took a shirt from a member of the backroom staff which said “Our colour is a not crime” in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the globe following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Footballers have joined the protests with players before every Premier League game taking a knee in solidarity whilst wearing the phrase 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts instead of their names.

Whilst taking a knee before Friday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur Marcus Rashford raised his fist as well.

In the Bundesliga Brewster’s compatriot Jadon Sancho as well as Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram have also individually protested to raise awareness..

Brewster is at Swansea until the end of the season and has already been highly spoken of by manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential first-team player in the future.

Klopp initially decided to keep Brewster with the first-team squad this season before changing his mind and sending the youngster to Swansea to get some first-team football under Cooper, his former boss at England youth level.

Plenty of Liverpool fans are hopeful that Brewster will become part of the senior squad for next season, acting as one of the rotation options in Liverpool’s front three.

At one stage it looked as if Germany forward Timo Werner might fill that role but he has instead joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

