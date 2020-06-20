Football
Championship

‘Our colour is not a crime’ – Rhian Brewster sends strong message after rapid brace for Swansea

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Rhian Brewster of Swansea City celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Middlesbrough and Swansea City at The Riverside Stadium on June 20, 2020 in Middlesbrough, England.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByPete Sharland
2 hours ago | Updated 19 minutes ago
@PeteSharland

Liverpool loanee Rhian Brewster scored a quick-fire double for Swansea City against Middlesbrough in a 3-0 win on Saturday before unveiling a strong anti-racism message on a shirt.

Brewster got Swansea off to the perfect start on their return to action after the coronavirus suspension when he turned in Andre Ayew’s cross after 18 minutes.

The Emirates FA Cup

The Warm-Up: Spurs dismantled a five-year project... for this?!

15/01/2020 AT 08:45

Three minutes later he was on hand again to expertly volley home a cross from Aldo Kalulu. An Ayew penalty ten minutes before the break sealed a dominant win for Steve Cooper’s team and they move up seventh, level with Preston North End who are the team in the final play-off position.

After his first goal Brewster took a shirt from a member of the backroom staff which said “Our colour is a not crime” in reference to the Black Lives Matter protests that have been taking place across the globe following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a white police officer.

Footballers have joined the protests with players before every Premier League game taking a knee in solidarity whilst wearing the phrase 'Black Lives Matter' on their shirts instead of their names.

Whilst taking a knee before Friday’s match against Tottenham Hotspur Marcus Rashford raised his fist as well.

Marcus Rashford

Image credit: Getty Images

In the Bundesliga Brewster’s compatriot Jadon Sancho as well as Achraf Hakimi, Weston McKennie and Marcus Thuram have also individually protested to raise awareness..

Jadon Sancho (Dortmund) and Marcus Thuram (Mönchengladbach)

Image credit: Getty Images

Brewster is at Swansea until the end of the season and has already been highly spoken of by manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential first-team player in the future.

Klopp initially decided to keep Brewster with the first-team squad this season before changing his mind and sending the youngster to Swansea to get some first-team football under Cooper, his former boss at England youth level.

Plenty of Liverpool fans are hopeful that Brewster will become part of the senior squad for next season, acting as one of the rotation options in Liverpool’s front three.

At one stage it looked as if Germany forward Timo Werner might fill that role but he has instead joined Chelsea from RB Leipzig.

The Emirates FA Cup

Lamela and Lo Celso star as Spurs survive late scare to beat Boro

14/01/2020 AT 20:59
The Emirates FA Cup

Moura header rescues replay for Spurs at Boro

05/01/2020 AT 14:53
Related Topics
FootballChampionshipMiddlesbroughSwansea City
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Bundesliga

Double for Robert Lewandowski as champions Bayern Munich cruise to another victory over Freiburg

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Erling Haaland sinks RB Leipzig as Borussia Dortmund go six points clear in second

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Bernd Leno angrily remonstrates with Neal Maupay after being stretchered off

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Last-gasp Dawson earns Watford point against Leicester

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Premier League

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hits back at Keane: Roy wouldn't have saved it

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

'Fantastic to have Pogba back' - Solskjaer

00:00:48
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Guardiola already spoken to Bailey about replacing Sane - Euro Papers

00:01:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

00:00:54
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Premier League

Klopp hails Rashford: 'I couldn't respect it more!'

A DAY AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Could Ronaldo make Real Madrid return? – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:29
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

‘The 18-year-old kid I met is now a man’ – Jose Mourinho on Marcus Rashford

YESTERDAY AT 08:11
Play Icon
Liga

Messi hits out at Abidal: 'Take responsibility for yourself - and don't feed rumours'

04/02/2020 AT 19:09
Formula 1

Alonso wants to give McLaren time

14/09/2017 AT 11:32
Premier League

Suarez: Bellerin torn over Barca move

15/06/2017 AT 11:08
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Novak Djokovic defends 'phenomenal' Adria Tour

18/06/2020 AT 14:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

17/06/2020 AT 12:14
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Liga

FFF president: Zidane coaching France 'a logical continuation'

15/06/2017 AT 09:53
French Open men

Was Nadal's 'La Decima' the greatest Grand Slam victory of all time?

13/06/2017 AT 10:30
Premier League

Dele Alli: I’m not going to stop being aggressive

28/03/2017 AT 08:13
View more

What's On

Previous articleEFL return: Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds will benefit from break and secure promotion - Michael Brown
Next articleBernd Leno angrily remonstrates with Neal Maupay after being stretchered off