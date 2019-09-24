The Warm-Up: Leeds – yes, that Leeds – are FIFA’s fairest players

TUESDAY’S BIG STORIES

Leeds win the FIFA fair play award, which is lovely banter

Perhaps this shouldn’t be the case given the football they played, the reconnection between team and fans and the fact that Marcelo Bielsa is somehow still their manager, but if you asked most semi-engaged football fans to pick out one defining moment from last season at Leeds United, they would probably choose them spying on Derby County’s training session and being sanctioned for it by the authorities.

Plus…well…y’know…they’re Leeds. Not a club you historically associate with cuddliness and fair play. It’s therefore absolutely glorious to note that at the FIFA Best awards – still hands down the silliest-named awards ceremony in the world – Leeds were given the ‘Fair Play’ award for the incident in their game against Aston Villa when they allowed their opponents to run in a goal, following a controversial strike of their own earlier in the game.

FIFA explained the award thus:

" Some residents of planet football consider winning the ultimate. The only purpose of playing the sport. For others though, there are values which need to be held even higher than those which bring victory. In April 2019, Marcelo Bielsa and the Leeds United squad were chasing automatic promotion to the English Premier League. They faced Aston Villa, and went 1-0 up. However, Mateusz Klich’s goal was scored while a Villa player lay injured. Bielsa ordered his side to allow the opposition to equalise. The game finished 1-1, ultimately allowing their promotion rivals Sheffield United to guarantee their automatic spot in the Premier League, at Leeds’ expense. What was at stake makes Bielsa’s act of sportmanship all the more remarkable. "

In less important news, Leo Messi was named men’s player of the year, winning the thing ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk, while Megan Rapinoe took the women’s title.

Jurgen Klopp is a good egg

You can see why Jurgen Klopp irritates some people. His schtick of Tigger-like bounciness and positivity, easy way with the media (who it can certainly appear eat out of his hand and lap up every wacky statement and big laugh) and the simple fact that he is Liverpool manager, all add up to a character that can rub some up the wrong way.

But still, we here at the Warm-Up love him dearly, and that conviction was only strengthened when he used his acceptance speech at the big FIFA pow-wow after winning the best male coach of the year award to announce he was joining Common Goal, the charity which football figures pledge to donate one per cent of their wages to good causes around the globe. Klopp said:

" I don’t 100% understand individual prizes. We are very fortunate, we’ve had a very fortunate past and present and hopefully we will have a very fortunate future. But there are people out there that aren’t in the same place and that is why tonight I want to announce that I’ve joined the Common Goal campaign. "

Their website promptly crashed due to the flood of interest, but it’s back up now. Check it out.

Manchester United clarify: we do want to win at football

It’s probably not a great sign that things are going particularly well that a football club has to release a statement clarifying that it actually does want to win football matches. But when that club is Manchester United, and there often seems to be more focus on their latest official Belgian sellotape partner than the dreary business of success on the pitch, it does become necessary.

Thus, a United spokesman said on Monday:

" Everyone at the club, from the owners down, is focused on competing for and winning trophies at the highest level. To do that we have invested heavily in the playing squad and will continue to do so. At the same time, the exciting pool of talent coming through from our youth and academy sections is a result of increased investment in this area over the last five years. It’s important to note that while our successful commercial operation helps drive that investment, the priority is the focus on achieving success on the pitch. Similarly, it is worth noting that we are not looking at or buying players based on their commercial appeal. We agree that recruitment is critical. We are committed to getting this right and there has been huge investment in this area to put our recruitment department into a position to be able to deliver the manager the players he wants. This process is significantly more effective than four or five years ago. "

Really does stir the soul and fire the spirit, doesn’t it?

IN OTHER NEWS

Sometimes you know it’s not your day. Sometimes you really know it’s not your day.

HEROES AND ZEROS

Hero: Megan Rapinoe

Nothing much to add really. She’s magic.

Zero: Xavi

Tricky to know where to start with this one, but we’ll go with one paragraph, chosen at random, taken from the Amnesty International page on Qatar on their website:

" Freedom of expression remained restricted in law. For example, Article 138 of the Penal Code still provided for the punishment with imprisonment of anyone insulting the flag of Qatar or one of its allies and Article 278bis of the law continued to authorize the closure of newspapers running fundraising advertisements by groups without a fundraising permit. "

RETRO CORNER

Arsenal host Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup this evening. Here’s what happened when the two faced each other in the FA Cup in 2018.

HAT TIP

" A good derby needs a number of ingredients. Proximity helps. There has to be a rivalry between the people, as well as the football clubs, too. A shared culture or language adds to the flavour, but there also need to be one or two key differences, be it in social status, political stance, or simply who won the last major trophy, in order for things to get truly spicy. Take all of that and stir thoroughly for years to let the bitterness really seep through, so that a game between the two sides becomes one where you’re not playing for three points or a place in the next round of a cup competition, but instead for generational bragging rights; for the ability to say to your rivals, “Whatever your tribe claims to be true is false, because my tribe is the truth.” "

With the first Southampton-Portsmouth derby in over seven years set for this evening in the Carabao Cup, the Athletic’s Carl Anka takes us through what it all means.

COMING UP

Throw back your heads, open that can and take big gulps of that sweet, sweet Carabao. Yes, the Carabao Cup is here, and this is where the big boys enter: specifically this evening Spurs travel to Colchester, Arsenal host Nottingham Forest, Manchester City have a trip to Preston, Leicester are at Luton and Everton play Sheffield Wednesday.

Tomorrow’s Warm-Up will be brought to you by Ben Snowball, who drinks at least four cans of Carabao before he starts every morning. He pours it on his cornflakes. He puts it in his coffee. Occasionally, he bathes in it.