What do the government rules allow?

The return of fans into stadiums was initially set for the 1st October, but new coronavirus restrictions have delayed this preliminary date. The ‘rule of six’ has postponed the opening of stadiums for up to six months, Boris Johnson announced.

Championship EFL clubs welcome 'Project Big Picture' proposals 13/10/2020 AT 07:26

In a statement to the House of Common on the 22nd September he said, “Finally, we have to acknowledge that the spread of the virus is now affecting our ability to reopen business conferences, exhibitions and large sporting events.”

“So, we will not be able to do this from 1 October. And I recognise the implications for our sports clubs, which are the life and soul of our communities…”

Let’s be havin’ you… inside the stadium

In September, a trial run allowed 1,000 Norwich fans to watch their team in the Championship against Preston North End outside, in the stadium. But latest government restrictions have stopped the phasing in of fans.

Delia Smith, a joint majority shareholder at the club expressed her dismay at fans not being able to return to Carrow Road. “We had 1,000 people in the stadium for the Preston game and have shown the government how we can do it and demonstrated how safely it can be done,” she said.

The Eastern Daily Press reported that fans were recently allowed back in the stadium to watch home games on television screens…with a view of the terrace seats they otherwise would be sitting on.

The fans will be able to watch the next four matches the Canaries will play in, including home matches against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday and Millwall next month.

One fan summed up the bizarre move by the club. “I think it’s ridiculous we’re in a situation where you can watch football on TVs at the football ground but you can’t sit outside and watch football,” Andrew Lawn said.

“I’d like to see the government work with fans and with clubs to see how it could be done safely. At the moment it just makes the government look silly.”

One fan wondered whether it was a strategic move by the club in order to protest the government’s current stance on the situation, “Really hope this is Norwich showing the government how stupid their rules are, screening home games at home inside whilst the players play outside.”

Our View

Even if the decision was a ‘protest move’, it’s nonsensical in a time where the transmission of coronavirus in confined spaces is a worrying problem.

Take the London Palladium being packed out with 1,000 people for example, for two consecutive days to see Arsene Wenger. They all came to see a question and answer session with the ex-Arsenal boss..

So, Wenger’s gig to promote his new book, indoors crucially - can go ahead. But fans can’t attend football matches outside. On the one hand, looking at the numbers of Covid-19 cases rise and ominously spread throughout the country – maybe, fans shouldn’t be allowed back just yet.

But, it’s things like concerts and indoor events continuing which rile up the fans. It’s proven by research that the transmission of the disease is more likely, indoors where ventilation is just not as sufficient as being outdoors.

It is nonsensical in many ways to allow some of the indoor events currently allowed, to continue and have the government halt the entry on fans inside stadiums. Safety of people should always be the priority - it was the primary concern and consideration when discussing safe standing in stadiums.

That’s why it’s a little bit ridiculous for fans to be cooped up inside and watch a game of football they would easily watch at home be allowed.

Championship Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock tests positive for Covid-19 17/09/2020 AT 08:34