Bournemouth have stepped up their interest in Thierry Henry after seeking permission from Montreal to speak to the Arsenal legend.

Jonathan Woodgate has overseen a four-game unbeaten run since taking caretaker control following the departure of Jason Tindall at the beginning of February.

However, the club are looking at a big-name appointment and Henry emerged as a target earlier this week.

Henry is in charge of MLS side Montreal, but the Guardian claims he is open to the prospect of taking control of the Championship side.

David Wagner and Henry’s former Arsenal and France international team-mate Patrick Vieira are also in the frame, but Henry would appear to be their number one target.

Bournemouth are sat in sixth in the Championship after 30 games, 12 points adrift of leaders Norwich and eight behind third-place Watford.

With 16 games remaining in the season, a play-off berth will be the minimum requirement for whoever is in charge of the Cherries come the end of the campaign.

