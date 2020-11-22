Preston defender Darnell Fisher is set to be investigated by the Football Association after appearing to grab Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson's genitals during his side's 1-0 Championship win at Deep Dale on Saturday.

The incident was picked up on camera as the hosts defended a corner in the second half.

Patterson attempted to grab the referee's attention after the incident to no avail and Fisher then repeated the action.

Wednesday boss Tony Pulis, in charge of his first game for the club, claimed he had not seen the incident but said after the match:

"He'll be up in flames if he's done that."

Preston won the match 1-0 against struggling Wednesday thanks to Tom Barkhuizen's sole effort. Wednesday are 23rd in the Championship, only ahead of bottom club Derby County courtesy of goal difference.

Earlier in 2020, Celtic star Ryan Christie received a two-match ban for a similar incident in an Old Firm game involving Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos.

This week, Joel Tomkins, who has been capped by England at both rugby union and league, was banned for eight-games after making "inappropriate contact" with Richie Myler's backside in a Super League match between Catalan Dragons and Leeds Rhinos.

