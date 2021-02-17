Championship side Bournemouth are set to appoint former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry as their new manager according to a number of reports.

Henry, 43, is currently the manager of CF Montreal in MLS after a failed spell in charge of Monaco and time spent as an assistant to Roberto Martinez with Belgium.

A report from The Mirror says that Bournemouth have interviewed Henry and are keen to move to appoint him as their new boss.

The Cherries have been looking for a new manager for the past couple of weeks since they sacked Jason Tindall.

The report says that the other names who have been interviewed include Henry’s former team-mate Patrick Vieira as well as John Terry and David Wagner.

Bournemouth currently sit sixth in the Championship table , three points clear with a game in hand over seventh-placed Cardiff City.

Amongst the Bournemouth squad is former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere.

