Brentford’s Championship match against Bristol City will not go ahead on Saturday due to a number of possible coronavirus cases in City's squad.

The 2 January game will not be played at a later date as Bristol City’s players are required to self-isolate.

The EFL issued the a statement, saying:

"Tomorrow’s Sky Bet Championship fixture between Brentford and Bristol City has been suspended.

Bristol City informed the EFL that they would be unable to safely fulfil the fixture following symptoms becoming evident within the Club’s squad and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and government guidance.

"Due to the New Year Bank Holiday closure of the testing laboratory, the Club were unable to arrange the testing of the entire squad and backroom staff ahead of tomorrow’s match at the Brentford Community Stadium.

"The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now be the subject of an investigation in accordance with EFL Regulations.

"Revised dates for the rearranged fixtures will be confirmed in due course."

Brentford next play Tottenham in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening.

