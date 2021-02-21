Bournemouth have appointed Jonathan Woodgate as head coach until the end of the season, after a successful spell as caretaker boss.

Arsenal greats Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira had been linked with the role, and there were reports that the Championship club had asked for permission to speak to Henry, who is currently in charge of Major League Soccer club Montreal.

But Woodgate has been given the position for the remainder of the campaign, having only joined the coaching staff two days before Jason Tindall was sacked at the start of February.

Since taking temporary charge, Bournemouth have won three out of their last five fixtures, but he suffered his first loss in a 2-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, leaving them in the final play-off spot and eight points off the automatic promotion places for the Premier League.

The former England and Real Madrid defender previously manager at boyhood club Middlesbrough, before he was fired in June.

Bournemouth chief executive, Neill Blake, said: “Jonathan’s professionalism and leadership has impressed the board of directors since taking on the role of caretaker manager in difficult circumstances.

“As we head into a crucial part of the season, stability and clarity is of paramount importance for everyone at the club.

“With that in mind, and having concluded an extensive search for a new manager, we believe Jonathan is the best candidate to lead the team for the final 15 games of the season.”

