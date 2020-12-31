Sheffield Wednesday's chairman Dejphon Chansiri admitted that wages and ticket refnds were delayed due to the financial struggles at the club.

British media reported earlier this month that Wednesday players were seeking guidance from the Professional Footballers' Association after the second-tier Championship club failed to pay their salaries on time.

"With the COVID situation, we don't have any revenue. We didn't defer the players' wages like other clubs. We tried our best to do it," Chansiri told a news conference.

"The payments will be paid, just a little bit late. We have expenses every day, every month. Everyone has a problem -- we have a problem with cash flow -- but at the end the players will get paid."

The Thai businessman insisted that fans would eventually get their season ticket money back.

"I can guarantee they will get their refund at the end," he added. "We have many issues. We've just changed the system, it's a little bit slow and taking a bit longer.

"We didn't expect 50%-60% to want refunds, the fans must be a little bit patient."

Chansiri then claimed that he was correct to remove Tony Pulis from his position after just 45 days. The former Stoke manager produced just one win from his 10 games.

Chansiri said Pulis "didn't know how to manage the team" and he did not think the 62-year-old Welshman was the right fit.

"We need to play attacking football. We need to play two strikers, not 5-4-1. We changed the plan after (Pulis left), we played more attacking," Chansiri added.

Wednesday are in 22nd in the league table, and in the relegation zone.

