Sheffield United have named former Fulham and Watford boss Slavisa Jokanovic as their new manager on a three-year deal, the relegated Premier League club announced on Thursday.

Jokanovic, who steered both Fulham and Watford to the top flight in 2015 and 2018, respectively, will leave his role at Qatari side Al-Gharafa to take over at Bramall Lane as their first overseas manager.

"I’m excited to work in English football again and I’m looking forward to getting started with the players and staff," he told the club's official website.

"As well as meeting our passionate, loyal supporters as we prepare for the challenge in the Championship.

"I want to assure our amazing fans that we’re fully committed to helping the team achieve its goals and make you feel proud.

"With your support, we can make Bramall Lane a fortress and I have no doubt that your voice will make a big difference to the team after so long without you last season. Let’s work together to get Sheffield United back to where the club belongs.”

Club owner Prince Abdullah said: "Over the past two months, the club has undertaken a rigorous recruitment process in our search for the right person to take Sheffield United forward. We’ve been keenly conscious of the importance of this decision and therefore have considered many strong candidates and have undertaken thorough due diligence.

After an exhaustive evaluation, it was evident that Slaviša was the man we needed at the helm.

