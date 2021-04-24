Watford secured promotion to the Premier League after a year’s absence with a 1-0 win over Millwall.
Brentford’s win over Bournemouth earlier in the day meant that the Hornets needed a win to guarantee their return to the top flight.
Xisco Munoz’s side scored the only goal of the game in their eighth successive league home win when Ismaila Sarr converted a penalty in the 11th minute after a Billy Mitchell foul.
Norwich City have secured promotion already and are five points clear of Watford in second.
