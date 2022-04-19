Fulham sealed their return to the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Preston North End – continuing their yo-yo run between the top-flight and the Championship.

The Cottagers have now hopped between England’s top two divisions for the past five seasons.

Runaway top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic bagged his 39th and 40th goals of the league season in a convincing win, which also saw Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho find the scoresheet.

The supporters stormed the pitch after the final whistle as they toasted a memorable campaign for Marco Silva's side.

Fulham can effectively seal the Championship title with victory at Bournemouth on Saturday. That would leave the Cherries needing to win their remaining four games, hope Fulham lose their last three, and overturn a +31 goal difference.

Bournemouth are four points clear of third-placed Huddersfield Town and have two games in hand over the Terriers. Luton, Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United occupy the other play-off spots.

