LIVE UPDATES & STANDINGS

Cardiff City - Bournemouth

Championship - 21 October 2020

Follow the Championship live Football match between Cardiff City and Bournemouth with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 21 October 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Neil Harris or Jason Tindall? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Cardiff City and Bournemouth news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Cardiff City and Bournemouth. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

