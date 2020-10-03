LIVE

Luton Town - Wycombe Wanderers

Championship - 3 October 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 3 October 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Nathan Jones or Gareth Ainsworth? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Luton Town and Wycombe Wanderers? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

