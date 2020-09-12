LIVE

Millwall - Stoke City

Championship - 12 September 2020

Championship – Follow the Football match between Millwall and Stoke City live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 September 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Gary Rowett or Michael O'Neill? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Millwall and Stoke City? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Millwall vs Stoke City. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

