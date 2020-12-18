Preston North End - Bristol City

Follow the Championship live Football match between Preston North End and Bristol City with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 18 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Alex Neil or Dean Holden? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Preston North End and Bristol City news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Preston North End and Bristol City. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

