Wycombe Wanderers - Queens Park Rangers

Follow the Championship live Football match between Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 19 December 2020.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Gareth Ainsworth or Mark Warburton? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Wycombe Wanderers and Queens Park Rangers. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

