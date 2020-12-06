Millwall football club say they are 'dismayed' and 'saddened' after their fans booed when players took the knee before kick-off.

2,000 fans returned to The Den for Millwall's Championship match against Derby County on Saturday, but they could be heard booing before the match as players took the knee to protest against racism as part of the Black Lives Matters campaign.

"Millwall Football Club was dismayed and saddened by events which marred Saturday’s game," the club said in a statement.

"The club has worked tirelessly in recent months to prepare for the return of supporters. What should have been a positive and exciting occasion was completely overshadowed, much to the immense disappointment and upset of those who have contributed to those efforts."

Players in English football have been taking a knee since July, initially in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, before the Premier League and the Football League said the gesture is now linked to their own anti-racism campaigns.

"The impact... is felt not just by players and management but by those who work throughout the club and in its academy and community trust, where so many staff and volunteers continue passionate endeavours to enhance Millwall's reputation.

"The club will not allow their fine work to be in vain."

The FA and anti-discrimination body Kick it Out have also both condemned the behaviour of the London side's supporters.

Millwall have pledged to work on the matter with Kick It Out and others and want to use the event "as a catalyst for more rapid solutions."

