Ed Sheeran has been confirmed as Ipswich Town’s new shirt sponsor.

The Suffolk native and Ipswich fan has agreed a one-year deal to sponsor the Portman Road club’s men’s and women’s teams.

The multiple award-winning musician feels exciting times are ahead for Ipswich, and is looking forward to returning to Portman Road when crowds are welcomed back to grounds.

Football League Two abandoned due to coronavirus, League One in the balance 15/05/2020 AT 14:49

“The football club is a big part of the local community and this is my way of showing my support,” Sheeran told the club’s official website.

I have always enjoyed my trips to Portman Road and I’m looking forward to going back there as soon as supporters are allowed into stadiums again.

“With the new owners from the US coming in, there are sure to be exciting times ahead for Ipswich fans, including myself.

"Hopefully we can stop being sloightly on the huh!”

Town have revealed the shirts, with a mystery logo on the front, are expected to go on sale early in June.

Championship Leeds' Bamford gets two-game ban for deceiving referee 03/05/2019 AT 03:48