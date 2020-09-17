Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock, 71, has tested positive for Covid-19, the club have confirmed on Thursday morning.

The club have said in an official statement: "The club can confirm that our manager Neil Warnock has returned a positive test for Covid-19 and will be spending a period in isolation in accordance with guidelines.

"Neil is in good spirits and we look forward to welcoming him back after his period in isolation."

The Championship side host Bournemouth at 3pm (BST) on Saturday and 1,000 fans will be allowed to attend the game at The Riverside in line with the government's pilot scheme to phase the return of supporters.

The hope is that more fans will be allowed to attend games from October. An initial test event was held at Cambridge United last week.

