Championship side Swansea City are to investigate boos outside their stadium while player took a knee as part of their anti-racism campaign.

Fans were not permitted to enter the stadium during the game against Reading because of coronavirus restrictions. However jeer and horns were heard outside the stadium.

transfers Tottenham clinch late signing of Rodon 16/10/2020 AT 16:20

Swansea manager Steve Cooper acknowledged he had heard "some noises" but did not know what they were.

"Let's find out exactly what it was, the reasoning and rationale behind it, and I will give you a view of it then," he said.

"But in terms of taking the knee, we are a club that's continuing to commit to it."

Players have been taking a knee since July, initially in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement before the Premier League and English Football League linked the gesture to their own anti-racism campaigns.

Earlier in December, fellow Championship side Millwall said they were "dismayed and saddened" after their supporters booed players taking a knee before a match and there have been similar incidents involving Colchester United and Cambridge United fans.

'Shy' Arsenal in two-team race for Eriksen – Euro Papers

Transfers Real Madrid's tough transfer choice - Mbappe or Haaland? 15/10/2020 AT 05:25