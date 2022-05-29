Nottingham Forest return to the top division of English football after a 23-year exodus, after a 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town in the Football League Championship Playoff Final at Wembley.

After a dominant but sterile opening half, Forest got their breakthrough right before half-time when Man Utd loanee James Garner whipped in a vicious shot that Huddersfield defender Levi Colwill turned into his own net.

The second half saw Huddersfield attack with far more freedom than in the first and come close to finding a crucial equaliser but Forest's defence held strong.

Jack Colback appeared to have given the Terriers a chance when he clipped the heels of Harry Toffolo in the box, but it was ruled a dive and Toffolo was cautioned following a VAR check. Moments later it was Lewis O'Brien going down under contact of Forest substitute Max Lowe. Once again, Moss waved play on.

The decisions were divisive, to say the least, and will give Huddersfield a real sense of what might have been.

A miracle season for Forest, which began with them bottom of the league and manager Chris Hughton sacked, ends with a return to the Promised Land.

