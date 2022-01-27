Derby County’s administrators have been given an extra month to save the club from liquidation, with the hope that positive talks with potential buyers can save them from going out of business.

The club had previously faced expulsion from the English Football League at the start of February if they couldn’t provide proof of how the club would be funded for the remainder of the season.

However, the EFL has now pushed that date back until the beginning of March, buying administrators Quantuma more time to speak to investors.

“Today’s development will allow the club to meet its ongoing obligations whilst giving a further four weeks to continue the discussions with the interested bidders and relevant stakeholders in respect of a sale, alongside providing additional time to seek clarity on the claims from Middlesbrough and Wycombe”, a joint statement from the EFL and Quantuma has said.

Middlesbrough’s issue relates to the outcome of the 2018-19 Championship season, where Derby finished one place and one point ahead of them to take a play-off place.

Derby were later docked nine points for a breach of the EFL’s profitability and sustainability rules during that season.

Meanwhile, on the same grounds, Wycombe believe a points penalty should have been imposed on Derby last season instead, which would have seen them survive relegation.

Off the field, things remain messy at Pride Park, but on it, Wayne Rooney’s team have been fighting through the adversity, and taken themselves off the bottom of the Championship table, but remain eight points from safety.

With the club having been in administration for four months, Rooney faces weekly questions about the situation when holding his pre-match press conferences.

Speaking on the 21st of January, Rooney said the administrators “are fairly confident they can get something done next week.”

That week has nearly been and gone, with the latest delay suggesting no deal has yet been sorted.

The statement from the EFL and Quantuma goes on to say, “it is appreciated that many people have been waiting to receive an update over the last 48 hours but given the complexity and ever-changing circumstances, our priority has been to provide clarity once there is a definitive position.”

Our commitment as ever remains addressing the many challenges at hand

The statements ends with a promise to “look to provide updates as soon as we are able to”.

