West Brom went top of the Championship as they beat QPR 2-1 with two late goals.

Karlan Grant grabbed both goals for the home side as the £15 million signing from Huddersfield Town pounced on an error by goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

QPR went ahead in the first minute and looked like they would hold on for the winner until Grant levelled from a shot just inside the box with 15 minutes remaining.

Grant then struck from close range at the same angle to claim all three points.

In the day’s other game, Coventry City went second as they scored three times in the second half to beat Peterborough United.

Viktor Gyokeres scored twice, before and after Gustavo Hamer grabbed a goal of his own.

