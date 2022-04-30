Championship / Matchday 45
Ewood Park / 30.04.2022
Blackburn Rovers
Not started
-
-
Bournemouth
Blackburn Rovers - Bournemouth

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
1

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Bournemouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
44269987
2
BournemouthBOU
432213879
3
Nottingham ForestNOT
4322101176
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
4421131076
5
Luton TownLUT
4420121272
8
Blackburn RoversBLA
4418121466
