Championship / Matchday 37
Ewood Park / 12.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/blackburn-rovers/teamcenter.shtml
Blackburn Rovers
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bristol-city/teamcenter.shtml
Bristol City
Blackburn Rovers - Bristol City Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Blackburn Rovers logo
Blackburn Rovers jersey
Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City logo
Bristol City
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
35237576
2
BournemouthBOU
33188762
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
361711862
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
3616101058
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
351691057
19
Bristol CityBRI
361171840
