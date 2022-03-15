Championship / Matchday 38
Vitality Stadium / 15.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Rescheduled
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/reading/teamcenter.shtml
Reading
Advertisement
Ad

Bournemouth - Reading Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
Reading logo
Reading jersey
Reading
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bournemouth

Reading

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
36238577
2
BournemouthBOU
34198765
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
371712863
4
Queens Park RangersQPR
361781159
5
Blackburn RoversBLA
3716101158
21
ReadingREA
361052129
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

Related matches

Blackburn Rovers
-
-
Derby County
15/03
Barnsley
-
-
Bristol City
15/03
Birmingham City
-
-
Middlesbrough
15/03
West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Fulham
15/03

Follow the Championship live Football match between Bournemouth and Reading with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 15 March 2022.

Catch the latest Bournemouth and Reading news and find up to date Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.