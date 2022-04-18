Championship / Matchday 43
Coventry Building Society Arena / 18.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/afc-bournemouth/teamcenter.shtml
Bournemouth
Coventry City - Bournemouth

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
0

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

Bournemouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
41258883
2
BournemouthBOU
402111874
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4219131070
4
Luton TownLUT
4219111268
5
Nottingham ForestNOT
4019101167
9
Coventry CityCOV
4217111462
