Championship / Matchday 45
Coventry Building Society Arena / 30.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/coventry-city/teamcenter.shtml
Coventry City
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Coventry City - Huddersfield Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
0

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Coventry City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
44269987
2
BournemouthBOU
432213879
3
Nottingham ForestNOT
4322101176
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
4421131076
5
Luton TownLUT
4420121272
10
Coventry CityCOV
4417121563
