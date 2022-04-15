Championship / Matchday 42
Pride Park / 15.04.2022
Derby County
Not started
-
-
Fulham
Derby County - Fulham

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Derby County logo
Derby County
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Derby County

Fulham

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
40258783
2
BournemouthBOU
392110873
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4119121069
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
3919101067
5
Luton TownLUT
4118111265
23
Derby CountyDER
4112131628
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

