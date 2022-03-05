Championship / Matchday 36
Craven Cottage / 05.03.2022
Fulham
Rescheduled
-
-
Blackburn Rovers
Fulham - Blackburn Rovers Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham
Blackburn Rovers
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Blackburn Rovers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
33217570
2
BournemouthBOU
31187661
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
351611859
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
34169957
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
341681056
