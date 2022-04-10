Championship / Matchday 41
Craven Cottage / 10.04.2022
Fulham
Not started
-
-
Coventry City
Fulham - Coventry City

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Coventry City logo
Coventry City
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Coventry City

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
39258683
2
BournemouthBOU
392110873
3
Nottingham ForestNOT
3919101067
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
4018121066
5
Luton TownLUT
4018111165
13
Coventry CityCOV
4015111456
