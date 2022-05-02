Championship / Matchday 45
Craven Cottage / 02.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fulham/teamcenter.shtml
Fulham
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Fulham - Luton Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
1

Wins

2

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Luton Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
44269987
2
BournemouthBOU
442313882
3
Nottingham ForestNOT
4423101179
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
4522131079
5
Luton TownLUT
4420121272
