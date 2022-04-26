Championship / Matchday 39
Craven Cottage / 26.04.2022
Fulham
Not started
-
-
Nottingham Forest
Fulham - Nottingham Forest

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Fulham logo
Fulham jersey
Fulham
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Fulham

Nottingham Forest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
43269887
2
BournemouthBOU
422212878
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4421131076
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
4221101173
5
Luton TownLUT
4420121272
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

