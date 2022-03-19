Championship / Matchday 39
John Smith's Stadium / 19.03.2022
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
Bournemouth
Huddersfield Town - Bournemouth Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Bournemouth logo
Bournemouth jersey
Bournemouth
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Bournemouth

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
35199766
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
381712963
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
3817101161
5
Luton TownLUT
371791160
