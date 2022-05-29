Championship / Matchday 1
Wembley / 29.05.2022
Huddersfield Town v Nottingham Forest Live Updates: Latest from Football League Championship Playoff Final
30'
SPENCE INTERCEPTION
Djed Spence shows anticipation and speed to snatch up loose ball near halfway and zoom into the Huddersfield half, but his chipped cross is cleared.
Loose passing has been a real problem for the Terriers so far.
25'
LAST WARNING FOR ZINCKERNAGEL
Philip Zinckernagel is given a final talking to by the referee after a number of energetic challenges. One more and he'll be in the book, it would seem.
23'
FOREST COMPLETELY ON TOP
With more than 70% possession and an almost complete monopoly on field position, Forest have had the best of the first half so far, but they've not created a great deal with that dominance.
20'
YATES BLASTS ONE OVER
The Forest midfielder is played into space just outside the box and tries his luck, but should he have passed to the unmarked Johnson, who was lurking to his right?
18'
FOREST DOMINATING OUT WIDE
The Reds' back three is giving them a numerical advantage in build-up that Huddersfield just haven't adjusted to.
This is allowing Forest time and space on the wings, and they are looking very dangerous out there.
16'
NICHOLLS FLAPS AT ONE
Huddersfield's player of the season comes for a Forest corner but can't get anywhere near it as Forest effectively block his progress.
Luckily for the Terriers, the ball evades everyone and goes out for the goal-kick.
14'
TERRIERS DROPPING DEEP
Huddersfield have all eleven men in their own half now, giving Forest time to construct their build-up and look for space.
Djed Spence is finding that space more and more, and now wins a corner.
13'
FOREST INCHES AWAY
Johnson's lovely touch around the corner set Worrall away but Sarr brought him down. Man Utd loanee James Garner floats in a dangerous free-kick but Ryan Yates can't quite leap high enough to get his header on target.
The best chance of the match for either side, so far.
10'
STILL CAGEY EARLY
Neither side seems willing to take too many risks in the opening period here. Both reluctant to commit numbers forward in attack meaning that so far defence is the name of the game.
7'
HIGH PRESSING FROM FOREST
Brennan Johnson forces a turnover with his aggressive pressing of goalkeeper Lee Nicholls, Nicholls is forced to play it out for a Forest throw deep in Huddersfield territory.
5'
THINGS HEATING UP
Djed Spence races away down the right-flank but his cross is cleared and almost turns into a dangerous break for Huddersfield.
3'
FOREST LOOKING LONG
Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis is the clear target for Forest's long passing early in this one.
2'
FIRST FLASHPOINT
Sorba Thomas charges through the middle of Forest's midfield but he's pulled down for a dangerous Huddersfield free-kick, but it evades everyone and goes out for a goal-kick.
1'
KICK-OFF
Forest get us underway in the 2022 Football League Championship Playoff Final!
16.25
NOT LONG TO GO NOW
The players are on their way out of the tunnel at Wembley, walking past an enormous replica of the Playoff Final trophy on their way.
16.20
THE MAIN MAN FOR THE TERRIERS
Sorba Thomas is back in the lineup today, and the winger explains how he took the long road to the top with Huddersfield.
16.15
JOHNSON THE KEY FOR FOREST?
Brennan Johnson scored 18 of Forest's 76 goals this season, 24%. The young Welshman is following in his father David's footsteps as a Forest hero.
He also scored in both legs of the Semi-Final win over Sheffield United.
Image credit: Getty Images
16.10
HOW THEY'VE MATCHED UP BEFORE
This season Huddersfield and Forest have met three times already, twice in the league and again in the FA Cup.
Both sides won their away league fixtures (2-0 for the Terriers and 1-0 for the Reds) but Forest got a 2-1 home win in the FA Cup.
Since Huddersfield's return to the Championship, they've had the better of this fixture though, winning four to Forest's three.
16.05
PLENTY OF RED ON WEMBLEY WAY
Will it be a sea of Forest fans inside the ground?
16.05
TRAIN TROUBLES
Train troubles have been reported with huge queues and major delays by rail and road en route to London for Forest fans.