Championship / Matchday 1
Wembley / 29.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/huddersfield-town/teamcenter.shtml
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Huddersfield Town - Nottingham Forest

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Nottingham Forest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
462791090
2
BournemouthBOU
462513888
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4623131082
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
4623111280
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
4621121375
