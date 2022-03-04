Championship / Matchday 36
John Smith's Stadium / 04.03.2022
Huddersfield Town
Rescheduled
-
-
Peterborough United
Huddersfield Town - Peterborough United Summary

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
Peterborough United logo
Peterborough United
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Peterborough United

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
33217570
2
BournemouthBOU
31187661
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
351611859
4
Blackburn RoversBLA
34169957
5
Queens Park RangersQPR
341681056
24
Peterborough UnitedPET
33562221
