Championship / Matchday 42
John Smith's Stadium / 15.04.2022
Huddersfield Town
Not started
-
-
Queens Park Rangers
Huddersfield Town - Queens Park Rangers

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Huddersfield Town
Queens Park Rangers
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Huddersfield Town

Queens Park Rangers

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
40258783
2
BournemouthBOU
392110873
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4119121069
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
3919101067
5
Luton TownLUT
4118111265
11
Queens Park RangersQPR
411781659
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

