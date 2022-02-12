Hull City - Fulham

Follow the Championship live Football match between Hull City and Fulham with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 February 2022.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers: Shota Arveladze or Marco Silva? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Catch the latest Hull City and Fulham news and find up to date Football standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can find the latest Football news, interviews, expert commentary and watch free replays. See detailed profiles for Hull City and Fulham. Catch all the upcoming competitions. Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from Football to cycling, F1, winter sports and more. Enjoy live streaming of this season’s top sports competitions.

