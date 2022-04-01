Championship / Matchday 40
MKM Stadium / 01.04.2022
Hull City
Not started
-
-
Huddersfield Town
Hull City - Huddersfield Town

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hull City logo
Hull City jersey
Hull City
Huddersfield Town logo
Huddersfield Town jersey
Huddersfield Town
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hull City

Huddersfield Town

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
36209769
3
Luton TownLUT
381891163
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
3917121063
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
3817101161
20
Hull CityHUL
391182041
