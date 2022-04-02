Championship / Matchday 40
Kenilworth Road / 02.04.2022
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
Millwall
Luton Town - Millwall

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Millwall logo
Millwall
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Millwall

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
37238677
2
BournemouthBOU
36209769
3
Luton TownLUT
381891163
4
Huddersfield TownHUD
3917121063
5
Sheffield UnitedSHU
3817101161
10
MillwallMIL
3815121157
