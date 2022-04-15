Championship / Matchday 42
Kenilworth Road / 15.04.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/luton-town/teamcenter.shtml
Luton Town
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/nottingham-forest/teamcenter.shtml
Nottingham Forest
Luton Town - Nottingham Forest

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Luton Town logo
Luton Town
Nottingham Forest logo
Nottingham Forest
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Luton Town

Nottingham Forest

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FulhamFUL
40258783
2
BournemouthBOU
392110873
3
Huddersfield TownHUD
4119121069
4
Nottingham ForestNOT
3919101067
5
Luton TownLUT
4118111265
Latest news

Championship

Grant double sends WBA top of Championship

24/09/2021 at 21:56

Championship

Derby to be deducted 12 points with club set for administration

17/09/2021 at 21:22

Related matches

West Bromwich Albion
-
-
Blackpool
15/04
Preston North End
-
-
Millwall
15/04
Sheffield United
-
-
Reading
15/04
Birmingham City
-
-
Coventry City
15/04

